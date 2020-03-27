Entertainment

Wastelanders expansion for Fallout 76 delayed again

March 27, 2020
Lisa Durant
2 Min Read
The launch of the Wastelanders expansion for Fallout 76 It was scheduled for April 7, but now Bethesda has announced a delay caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, bringing the launch to April 14.

The company has shared a statement explaining the reasons for the delay and thanking the community for the support shown since they released the game.

Like others around the world, we are dealing with the critical situation that affects so many of us and our communities. For the safety of all, we have moved to work from home and have limited our personal interactions.

This move to telework has prevented developers from finishing testing the contents of the expansion on time and therefore require an additional week to try to reach the premiere in the best possible conditions.

We know that these are stressful times and we cannot thank you enough for all the support you have offered us and others. We are touched by having such an amazing community that stands by us through thick and thin. It is a world for us, especially in times like these.

Stay safe and thanks again.

Wastelanders will plague the game map with new characters to interact with after player complaints about the complete absence of NPCs to visit and whose stories to discover in the wilderness of this game desasaplanded for the multiplayer. During the last PAX East the studio told what they had learned since the launch and everything that will change and improve this new content.


