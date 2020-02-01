Wasteland Remastered: inXile has released the launch trailer for the historic RPG

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

inXile Entertainment released the trailer for Wastleland Remastered, the remastered version of the classic post-apocalyptic RPG that came out in 1988 on the Commodore 64 and PC. The game will be released on February 25 on PC and Xbox One thanks to the Xbox Game Pass.

With Wasteland 2 who has been able to cultivate a large community and the coming arrival of Wasteland 3, there could be no better opportunity to propose a more current version of the first chapter of the series, so as to allow younger players to live the experience of the original Wasteland. The trailer shows an atomic bombing that upsets the earth and continues with the fallout that radiation has left on humanity, amidst radioactive storms and mutants of various kinds.

Finally, a short gameplay sequence is shown that highlights some of the game's fights, character design and dialogues. Both the graphics and the gameplay of Wasteland Remastered have been expertly preserved to make the rolistic experience that characterized the late 80s even more "true". A great way to approach the series in view of the next Wasteland 3 (of which you can find our preview here) scheduled for May 19 on Xbox One, PC and PlayStation 4.