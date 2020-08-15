Wasteland 3 will be an 'epic-sized' RPG, promises Aaron Greenberg

Share it:

A few days after the expected launch of Wasteland 3, Microsoft's Aaron Greenberg is fueling the hopes of GDR fans by reporting on social media that the latest effort from the inXile team will be an extremely content-rich video game.

The greatest exponent of marketing division of the Xbox team chimed in on Twitter to explain that "I am now coming from a call with Brian Fargo on Wasteland 3. The inXile team feels really good and the game that is close to coming is going to be a lot bigger than they expected. To put it like Brian Fargo himself, it really will be" of epic dimensions. 'Can't wait for it to happen on August 28th! ".

L'Greenberg's enthusiasm for the new chapter of Wasteland's historical role-playing series, he therefore finds justification in the reassurances offered to him by Fargo himself. As explained by the famous game designer with the latest Wasteland 3 gameplay shown at the Future Game Show, the long development time required by the project has allowed its authors to integrate lots of content to enrich the tactical combat system, characterize the settings and stratify the history. Furthermore, each mission of the adventure can be tackled both alone and in company of their friends.

The release of the new title signed by Xbox Game Studios is therefore expected at launch for August 28 on PC, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Mac OS and Linux, with immediate entry into the catalog of games available "for free" by members of Xbox Game Pass on PC and Xbox One. While waiting to offer you our exhaustive reviews on Microsoft's post-apocalyptic RPG, we remind you that on these pages you will find a special signed by Tommaso "Todd" Montagnoli with the analysis of the Beta of Wasteland 3.