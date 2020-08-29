Wasteland 3: Teammate Recruiting Guide

Share it:

Inxile’s new strategy, Wasteland 3, is coming tomorrow August 28 on PC, available from launch for all Xbox Game Pass subscribers. In this guide, let’s find out everything you need to know about recruiting companions to be included in your team, to improve the general skills of your group.

During the main adventure in Wasteland 3, you will encounter a long line of characters extravagant and comrades, who you can recruit and welcome into the ranks of your team to exploit their skills and characteristics in action. The recruitable companions are divided into 3 different categories: controllable recruits by the players; custom rangers; comrades controlled by artificial intelligence. Each character has a narrative background, starts the game with a dedicated weapon and possesses some skills; let’s see in detail what are the differences between the various categories.

Player-controllable recruits

The characters belonging to this category are generally the most powerful and useful, as well as those with the most solid narrative background; they can be found and recruited over the course of the adventure, most often through dedicated missions or dialogues.

Marshal Kwon – Marshal Kwon is the first recruitable character you will encounter during the adventure of Wasteland 3, and will make himself available to join your party immediately after you gain control of the Headquarters of the Rangers. Kwon is a character with a background from Sheriff , and its main focus is i assault rifles ; starting skills are Auto Weapons, Sneaky Shit and Kiss Ass; the latter two are very powerful abilities, and thanks to the presence of Kwon on your team you won’t have to assign them to your custom rangers.

As for the morality system, the Marshal is a character Good , who will leave your squad and may even become hostile if you commit vile acts, such as killing civilians.

Lucia Wesson – you will find this woman in sheriff's office of in the center of Colorado Springs ; his background is that of Gunman , and his favorite weapons are pistols and revolvers . His main skills are: Small Arms, Weapon Modding, Bartering and Survival. Just like Marshal Kwon, Lucia is a character Good , who will abandon the rangers and become hostile in case of violent acts against the innocent.

– you will find this woman in of in the center of ; his background is that of , and his favorite weapons are . His main skills are: Small Arms, Weapon Modding, Bartering and Survival. Just like Marshal Kwon, Lucia is a character , who will abandon the rangers and become hostile in case of violent acts against the innocent. Jodie Bell – Jodie Bell is the first character you will meet during the adventure in Wasteland 3, even before the Marshal Kwon, more precisely during the level Ambush Site , during which you can save her by giving her some medicine or a first aid kit. After doing so, Jodie will remain in convalescence for a while, and will return to your disposal to be fully integrated into the rangers after the Garden of the Gods mission.

This character is a reliable sniper with a background from Driver , and start the game with a sniper rifle supplied, in addition to a good set of skills: Sniper Rifle, Mechanics, First Aid and Animal Whisper.

Scotchmo – old acquaintance of fans of the series, Scotchmo brings with him the background from Wanderer and a powerful one shotgun ; you can recruit him in the canteen of the ranger headquarters after completing the mission The Bizarre . His starting abilities are Light Weapons, Lock Picking, Sneaky Shit, and Melee Combat.

– old acquaintance of fans of the series, Scotchmo brings with him the background from and a powerful one ; you can recruit him in the canteen of the ranger headquarters after completing the mission . His starting abilities are Light Weapons, Lock Picking, Sneaky Shit, and Melee Combat. Ironclad Cordite – this character with a background from Warlord it is very suitable for melee battles thanks to its hunting weapon and his enormous physical stamina. You will find Ironclad Cordite at Broadmoor Heights , a place that you will discover when this very character contacts you via radio after handling the refugee problem in The Bizarre. At the time of recruitment, he will have the following skills at his disposal: Brawl, Leadership, Explosives, Mechanics, in addition to the Cyborg Tech advantage, which allows him to equip some very useful and powerful items immediately.

Fishlips – Fishlips is the leader of the Hard-Heads gang, a group of looters and bandits that can be found at Union Station ; after meeting him, you have the choice of avoiding the fight, or facing him and defeating him, in such a way as to force him to recognize you as "the boss". Similar to Ironclad Cordite, this character is also focused on close range combat , but it loses in comparison with him in almost every respect. The skills Fishlips will start with are: Melee Combat, Armor Modding, Toaster Repair; the initial weapon, on the other hand, will be the bladed weapon.

– Fishlips is the leader of the Hard-Heads gang, a group of looters and bandits that can be found at ; after meeting him, you have the choice of avoiding the fight, or facing him and defeating him, in such a way as to force him to recognize you as “the boss”. Similar to Ironclad Cordite, this character is also focused on , but it loses in comparison with him in almost every respect. The skills Fishlips will start with are: Melee Combat, Armor Modding, Toaster Repair; the initial weapon, on the other hand, will be the bladed weapon. Victory Buchanan – this character is the crazy son of the Patriarch who killed and terrorized many innocent civilians ad Aspen , place where you will meet him for the first time; when facing him, he will ask you to enroll him in Team November. Victory can specialize in two different types of ranged weapons at the same time, thanks to its ability to use pistols and revolvers , The machine guns and flamethrowers . The abilities that Victory will start the game with are: Small Weapons, Large Weapons and Hard Ass.

Pizepi Joren – Like Scotchmo, this character is also a return from Wasteland 2, and will join your group of rangers shortly after meeting Victory Buchanan. Pizepi's skills are almost all focused on the technological aspects, and the initial ones are no less: Automatic Weapons, Nerd Stuff, Weird Science and First Aid. Additionally, this character will be equipped with one upon recruitment SMG a energia.

Custom Recruits

At the beginning of the game, you will have the possibility to choose whether to start the adventure with a couple of default protagonists, or create two characters from scratch using your imagination and the editor that the game will make available to you. Later in the campaign, you will gain the ability to recruit custom rangers at any time, thus choosing their appearance, characteristics and abilities. If you want to learn more about creating custom recruits, check out our dedicated game editor guide.

AI Controlled Companions

On many occasions, during the combat phases of Wasteland 3 your ranger group will be supported by some comrades of faction, whose management will be entrusted completely to artificial intelligence. Thanks to their help you will be able to get by in some very thorny situations, although most of the time they will act little more than distraction, without applying real complex combat strategies.

The most common types of mates are animals, present within the game in the form of different species, each with its own characteristics: each character with the ability of Animal Whisperer will have the opportunity to interact with the animals that you will meet within the game, “recruiting” them and being followed by one of them, both on the map and within the clashes with enemies. As a result, you will be limited to having a maximum of one animal for each ranger in the group with the Animal Whisperer ability.

Major Tomcat – Major Tomcat is a cat that acts as a mascot for Team November; you will find it during the level Ambush Site , and to “recruit” you will need a ranger with Animal Whisperer level 1. You will no longer be able to return to this area, which is in effect a tutorial, so we advise you to befriend him as soon as you get the chance.

– Major Tomcat is a cat that acts as a mascot for Team November; you will find it during the level , and to “recruit” you will need a ranger with Animal Whisperer level 1. You will no longer be able to return to this area, which is in effect a tutorial, so we advise you to befriend him as soon as you get the chance. The Clone – by completing the secondary mission of Irv a Sans Lux Apartments , you will unlock the ability to create a clone, which will be male or female depending on the gender of the character who will interact with Irv. This particular companion will only be able to hit opponents in close combat, and when he dies you will need to make sure you pick up a component called Pink Goo from his corpse, otherwise you won’t be able to create more clones in the future.

– by completing the secondary mission of , you will unlock the ability to create a clone, which will be male or female depending on the gender of the character who will interact with Irv. This particular companion will only be able to hit opponents in close combat, and when he dies you will need to make sure you pick up a component called from his corpse, otherwise you won’t be able to create more clones in the future. Polly the Parrot – You will meet this parrot and its owner, Six-Fingered Larry, outside of The Bizarre’s Hopefuls , and you can recruit him for $ 200, or by having a level 5 Barter or Animal Whisperer level 7 skill.

– You will meet this parrot and its owner, Six-Fingered Larry, outside of , and you can recruit him for $ 200, or by having a level 5 Barter or Animal Whisperer level 7 skill. Provost – you will find this character with a South American accent in one of the warehouses in The Warrens ; not the best companion, since at the time of writing the artificial intelligence that runs it still has some flaws.

– you will find this character with a South American accent in one of the warehouses in ; not the best companion, since at the time of writing the artificial intelligence that runs it still has some flaws. Party Pal – Party Pal is the biggest reward you will receive once you reach the city of Denver ; by transferring Reagan’s AI to Common Machine to get this disco robot, irreverent and extravagant but still quite useful in combat.

– Party Pal is the biggest reward you will receive once you reach the city of ; by transferring Reagan’s AI to to get this disco robot, irreverent and extravagant but still quite useful in combat. Honey badger – the called zone Massacre Site it will present itself to your eyes full of corpses; There is a badger on the scene, which can be recruited to become part of your team if you have a character with the Animal Whisperer skill at level 9. This creature is only , and therefore there are no other similar ones in the whole game, but it balances its rarity with a critical attack which deals a huge amount of damage.

– the called zone it will present itself to your eyes full of corpses; There is a badger on the scene, which can be recruited to become part of your team if you have a character with the Animal Whisperer skill at level 9. This creature is , and therefore there are no other similar ones in the whole game, but it balances its rarity with a which deals a huge amount of damage. Bisonte – bison are powerful and tough animals, and you will have the opportunity to recruit one for your team at Knox Bison Ranch : to find this location you will need to complete a secondary mission of Cannibal Jamboree , and later help the ranchers to be rewarded with the bison.

– bison are powerful and tough animals, and you will have the opportunity to recruit one for your team at : to find this location you will need to complete a secondary mission of , and later help the ranchers to be rewarded with the bison. Cyborg chicken Cyborg chickens generally require the Animal Whisperer skill level 4 or 5 to join your ranger group, and can be found in many different areas of the game.

