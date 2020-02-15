Wasteland 3: inXile publishes a teaser trailer for Valentine's Day

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

Despite the postponement of Wasteland 3, the developers of inXile Entertaiment are still betting strongly on the game, and have not missed the opportunity to update the fans on the state of the works, also paying tribute to a new trailer that celebrates Valentine's Day.

Why ok that is the party of lovers, but is not love what we feel towards video games? Apart from sweetness, you can watch the video as usual at the top of our news.

Wasteland 3 is the third installment in the series, and is developed by the authors of Torment: Tides of Numenera. It is a role-playing game with team fighting and strategic mold, and a strong focus on the narrative component. The setting is the wild and snowy moors of Colorado, where the survival it's far from simple, and players will also face challenges and make ethical and moral decisions that will change the game world.

It is also possible to play together with a friend in a synchronous or asynchronous multiplayer. Wasteland 3 will be available on PS4, Xbox One and PC from May 19, 2020. In the meantime, you can have a look on our website at our preview of Wasteland 3.

What do you expect from the new title of inXile is Deep Silver?