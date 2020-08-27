Wasteland 3: excellent results for the new RPG, here are the votes of international critics

Share it:

The imminent arrival of inXile’s new role-playing game was preceded by the excellent reception of the international specialized press. Wasteland 3 in fact, it received excellent marks, crowning the goodness of the work done by the developers.

Based on the reviews and scores published today by the best national and international gaming magazines, Wasteland 3 has currently reached an average of 86 points on Metacritic and of 84 su Opencritic, a sign that the work done by the inXile guys on the last chapter of the series has paid off. The votes registered by the new post-apocalyptic GDR on the various specialized sites are in fact very high on average. Here are some examples:

PCGamesN 9/10

Eurogamer: Recommended

PCGamer 84/100

GamesRadar 4/5

Windows Central 5/5

Trusted Reviews 4/5

Shack News 9/10

Wccftech 9/10

Screen Rant 4/5

Before leaving, we remind you that Wasteland 3 will be released on August 28 for PC, PlayStation 4 and Xbox One and will be included in the Game Pass for Xbox and PC. On the Everyeye pages you can find our review of Wasteland 3 by Daniele D’Orefice.