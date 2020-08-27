Wasteland 3: excellent results for the new RPG, here are the votes of international critics

The imminent arrival of inXile’s new role-playing game was preceded by the excellent reception of the international specialized press. Wasteland 3 in fact, it received excellent marks, crowning the goodness of the work done by the developers.
Based on the reviews and scores published today by the best national and international gaming magazines, Wasteland 3 has currently reached an average of 86 points on Metacritic and of 84 su Opencritic, a sign that the work done by the inXile guys on the last chapter of the series has paid off. The votes registered by the new post-apocalyptic GDR on the various specialized sites are in fact very high on average. Here are some examples:
- PCGamesN 9/10
- Eurogamer: Recommended
- PCGamer 84/100
- GamesRadar 4/5
- Windows Central 5/5
- Trusted Reviews 4/5
- Shack News 9/10
- Wccftech 9/10
- Screen Rant 4/5
Before leaving, we remind you that Wasteland 3 will be released on August 28 for PC, PlayStation 4 and Xbox One and will be included in the Game Pass for Xbox and PC. On the Everyeye pages you can find our review of Wasteland 3 by Daniele D’Orefice.
Add Comment