Wasteland 3 delays its release date

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

If you've read our recent impressions of Wasteland 3, you will know that the InXile Entertainment game has left us wanting more. However, in the end it will not be possible to enjoy the final edition of the title on May 19, 2020. This has been reported by the study itself, through a statement that they have published in the official account of the saga on Twitter.

The reason, as expected, is related to the current situation of the coronavirus and the fact that the creative team has been working from home in recent times. The case is that the new launch date is scheduled for August 28, 2020. Below we tell you all the details.

This is how the extensive statement begins: "As with most companies, we moved into a work-from-home environment a few weeks ago, and that, of course, introduced new challenges that many of us around the world have learned to handle. We were excited to see the Beta Wasteland 3 was so well received, but the reality is that with these new logistical challenges our release would be affected. ".

From there, the message focuses on explaining that the decision is important in order to guarantee the quality of the final product: "We are in an excellent position, with both Microsoft and Deep Silver supporting our desire to ensure the game launches in the best possible circumstances. That way, we will be able to add a few additional months to ensure this is a stellar product from the very first With that, the new release date for Wasteland 3 is August 28, 2020. ".

We have an important update on Wasteland 3’s release date. pic.twitter.com/hiX1CygcUk – Wasteland ☢️ (@Wasteland) March 31, 2020

Finally, it ends in the most emotional way possible: "We are pouring our hearts into this game, and the last thing we want is to have anything but an amazing launch for a product we really believe in. We appreciate everyone's excitement and continued support as we dedicate a few more months to ensure that the day At launch, Wasteland 3 is the experience you've been waiting for. ".

The statement is sasaplanded by Brian Fargo who, on the other hand, wishes us all to stay safe during these difficult days. It's always a shame when a game delays its release, but it's understandable considering the exceptional circumstances we find ourselves in.