Washington's ATP was canceled and the return of tennis already suffered its first postponement in the midst of a pandemic

08/04/2019 04 August 2019, US, Washington: Australian tennis player Nick Kyrgios holds the Citi Open trophy after winning the 2019 Citi Open championship at the Rock Creek Tennis Center. Photo: Kyle Gustafson / ZUMA Wire / dpa

The Washington tournament, which marked the return of the official competition to men's tennis, has been cancelled, as announced by ATP and the organizers of the American championship.

This tournament of ATP 500 category, was going to start next August 13, to reactivate the season since the circuit was suspended last March 13 on the eve of the Indian Wells Masters 1,000.

The tournament director, Mark Ein, assured in a statement that external problems unresolved, as restrictions on international travel, together with the virus situation in the United States, have led to this decision.

"After months of tireless work by our team and close collaboration with our numerous stakeholders, We are saddened to announce that unfortunately we must postpone the 52nd Citi Open until the summer of 2021 ”, explained the official site of the competition through a publication on social networks.

"With only 23 days until the start of the tournament, there are too many unsolved external problems, including various international travel restrictions, as well as health and safety concerns, have forced us to make this decision, "he argued.

"We hope to celebrate another memorable Citi Open next August 2021 in front of a multitude of enthusiasts that this tennis community has generated for more than 50 years ”, sentenced the official text.

"I know how hard Mark Ein and his team have worked to adapt to the changing conditions of the moment, but unfortunately there are many factors at play that are beyond our control ”, Andrea Gaudenzi, president of the ATP, acknowledged in a statement.

However, despite the suspension of the tournament, the official account of the US Open, to be held at the Flushing Meadows facilities, cleared any doubts about what will be your event.

"Unfortunately, the USTA understands the reasons for canceling the Citi Open at this time. We want to congratulate Mark Ein and his entire team for their tenacity, driven by their passion for the sport, but we respect the final decision of the tournament. We also want to thank the many fans of the tournament, from fans to its many partners, and know that Mark and his team will be ready to welcome you in 2021. "

"The decision in no way affects the US Open o The Western and Southern Open The USTA will create a safe and controlled environment for the players and everyone else involved in both tournaments, "he said.

