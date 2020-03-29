Was Victoria Ruffo infected with Coronavirus? Omar Fayad responds

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

Through his social networks, the Governor of Hidalgo, Omar Fayad, reported that he had been infected with Coronavirus and, due to this, he is in quarantine. "I have tested positive for the COVID-19, I am already in quarantine at home, both I and the people with whom I have had contact are following the protocols established by the Ministry of Health of Mexico."

After Omar Fayad's announcement, many people began to ask about the health of his wife Victoria Ruffo, as well as their children Anuar and Victoria Fayad.

In an interview for Milenio TV, the governor of Hidalgo announced that his wife, the soap opera actress, was in isolation and not infected with Coronavirus (COVID-19). When the journalist asked if his family would be tested to see if they had also contracted the virus or not. Omar Fayad replied:

The tests have already been carried out on my children who were in contact with me, my wife is also in isolation, she has nothing.

"My children are in isolation, they tested negative, my team tested negative," said Victoria Ruffo's husband.

Omar Fayad will work from home

The Governor of Hidalgo also reported on social networks that he will continue his work in the face of this health contingency, from his home.

Since my quarantine at home I continue working and directing the efforts of my government to control the epidemic in Hidalgo, nothing will stop us to overcome this crisis together.

Since my quarantine at home I continue to work and direct the efforts of my government to control the epidemic in Hidalgo. Nothing will stop us to overcome this crisis together. – Omar Fayad (@omarfayad)

March 28, 2020





So far Victoria Ruffo has not commented on this.

You may also like:

What should hand washing be like?

How many cases of coronavirus are there in Mexico?

Mexico has the last chance to control the coronavirus: SSA