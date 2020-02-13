Was there a secret wedding between Tania Ruiz and EPN? She responds herself (VIDEO)

Share it:

The relationship between Tania Ruiz and Enrique Peña Nieto is better than ever and the model was responsible for communicating that this New Year will be the first to happen with him:

Right now I go to Christmas with my family, now I have six months that I do not go to San Luis, so happy to go see my family (…) New Year I spend with him and his family, I will not say where ” .

Of course, Ruiz flatly denied that he secretly married the PRI politician, nor that they have plans to do so soon:

"Name, I tell you that I find out about things I didn't even know, but right now, for the moment none of that."

For the girlfriend of the former president of Mexico, this was a great year “in every sense. It was amazing and now I close the year and start the new one very happy"

The model thanked "for being healthy, for your daughter to be well, for having love, work, happiness … I think I feel full and happy"

On the romance in which she was involved with Valentino Lanús, being with her current partner, she prefers to ignore the gossip:

"Valentino is my friend since I came to live in Mexico, if they say … Valentino has his family, his wife, I have my partner, it makes me laugh …".

With information from Imagen Televisión.

