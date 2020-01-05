Was the interest gone? Chantal Andere would despise Angélica Rivera's friendship after leaving Los Pinos

Apparently, Chantal Andere he lost interest in his friendship with Angelica Rivera since she stopped being the First Lady of Mexico.

Jaqueline Andere's daughter allegedly stopped frequenting Enrique Peña Nieto's ex-wife since she left Los Pinos and is now focusing on her friendship with actress and singer Lucero, whom she has known for 20 years, the YouTube channel revealed Chacaleo

When Angelica Rivera was First Lady, detailed the channel, her friends approached her to ask for favors and recommendations for their husbands, including Chantal Andere, who boasts of being the best friend of the actress.

It should be remembered that Andere was as a guest at one of the Grito de Independencia ceremonies during the Peña Nieto administration, during which she starred in a “fight” with her husband.

