Was the Dragon Ball story improvised? According to Akira Toriyama, yes

In this excursus in the past of Akira Toriyama, mythical author of Dragon Ball, we learned about sensei's particular personality. His bizarre and unpredictable character, in fact, is evident precisely in his greatest masterpiece, with a story that has repeatedly touched improvisation.

The crazy routine of Toriyama during the manga serialization, between days off and accumulated delays, characterized the drafting of one of the most important works of the Japanese cultural landscape. Who knows, moreover, that it is precisely his continuous postponement of what to do to have forced TOEI Animation to delay Dragon Ball Super 2.

The eccentric personality of the author has therefore greatly influenced his work to such an extent, in chapter 108 of Dragon Ball, to reveal the following:

"I could also be the author, yet I have no idea what will happen next week. And it is thanks to this that, writing the story, I remain ecstatic every week, because I keep wondering how things will go from that point in come on."

An interesting anecdote about the manga serialization, in particular about the sensei creative path, characterized by enthusiasm and as much narrative unpredictability. And you, instead, what do you think of the "improvised" element of Dragon Ball? Let us know, as usual, with a comment in the box below, but not before finding out what Akira Toriyama's favorite anime is.