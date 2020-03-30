Entertainment

Was the Dragon Ball story improvised? According to Akira Toriyama, yes

March 30, 2020
Add Comment
Maria Rivera
2 Min Read
Share it:

In this excursus in the past of Akira Toriyama, mythical author of Dragon Ball, we learned about sensei's particular personality. His bizarre and unpredictable character, in fact, is evident precisely in his greatest masterpiece, with a story that has repeatedly touched improvisation.

The crazy routine of Toriyama during the manga serialization, between days off and accumulated delays, characterized the drafting of one of the most important works of the Japanese cultural landscape. Who knows, moreover, that it is precisely his continuous postponement of what to do to have forced TOEI Animation to delay Dragon Ball Super 2.

The eccentric personality of the author has therefore greatly influenced his work to such an extent, in chapter 108 of Dragon Ball, to reveal the following:

"I could also be the author, yet I have no idea what will happen next week. And it is thanks to this that, writing the story, I remain ecstatic every week, because I keep wondering how things will go from that point in come on."

READ:  Four million copies printed for Dr. Stone before half were anime

An interesting anecdote about the manga serialization, in particular about the sensei creative path, characterized by enthusiasm and as much narrative unpredictability. And you, instead, what do you think of the "improvised" element of Dragon Ball? Let us know, as usual, with a comment in the box below, but not before finding out what Akira Toriyama's favorite anime is.

Share it:

About the author

View All Posts
Avatar

Maria Rivera

Maria is the youngest team member of Asap Land. She joined as an intern as she was having a diploma in journalism. But, now as she gained experience, she is working as full-time editor and contributor on Asap Land. She loves to write news bulletins from the business world as she is quite fascinated with business.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Get in Touch!

To get in touch with Asap Land, please write to lisadurantks @ gmail.com
. We will try our best to respond quickly. However, expect around 24 hours to get a response.