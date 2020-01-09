Was Meghan Markle and Prince Harry announced their divorce from the Royal Family? The indiscretion on Gente as early as 2019

Share it:

The shocking news about Prince Harry and Meghan Markle who withdraw from Royal Family to fly overseas haven't you managed to digest it yet? The news on divorce between the Sussex and Queen Elizabeth it went viral, but we cannot say that we did not expect it: in fact, it was right in the air. It was so much in the air that the weekly People had predicted the farewell of Harry and Meghan with a revealing cover of their plans as early as November 2019, when still no one knew what the Dukes of Sussex would do until Harry and Meghan Markle on Instagram they didn't announce it via @SussexRoyal.

The cover of number 47 of Gente announcing the farewell to the royal status of Harry and Meghan. People

People had announced that plans to Harry and Meghan Markle they were to take a step back not only with their royal duties but also with the rights acquired over the years as real: houses and buildings, trust funds and obviously the royal salary. And so in fact it was: it is not known how the relationships (including economic) between Meghan, Harry and the other members of the royal family because apparently from a press release from the Queen, Buckingham Palace he seems not very happy with the timing with which they announced their retirement and negotiations are still in their infancy.

Harry and Meghan Markle divorce from the Royal Family, the previous family history

Henry VIII abdicated in 1936, also starting the story as Queen of Elizabeth, who at the time was third in line of succession to the throne and would have risen again, if the uncle had had children. Hulton DeutschGetty Images

If you think about Meghan Markle and Harry the word "rebels" comes to your mind, right? And the parallelism he made in November 2019 People anticipating the break between the Sussex and the royal family British had also flown with another family rebel, the famous uncle David aka the ex king Henry VIII. For the love of the American Wallis Simpson in 1936 he not only renounced the throne but also gave birth to one of the scandals warmer than the last 50 years, creating around the two the mythological aura of those who, for love, are also willing to give up a crown and power.

Wallis Simpson and David they lived a very comfortable life in Paris until their death, always in love but sad for the impossibility of not being able to hold public positions and returning to the UK: the Royal Family never forgave the abdication to Henry VIII even if he then gave the away to the kingdom of Queen Elizabeth II and all that came later. Will be more forgiving with i Harry and Meghan?

Though Meghan and Harry the crown sees it from afar (Harry is currently sixth in line of succession and it is not said that it will be maintained at the end of the negotiations with Queen Elizabeth), the decision to formally split from the Royal Family and to abandon their role as Senior Royals working on behalf of Her Majesty is epochal and the parallel between Harry and Meghan and Uncle David and his Wallis Simpson is more fitting than ever.

Do the Royal Family's rebellious genes flow into Harry's blood of Sussex? On the other hand, as Prince Philip says well (played by Tobias Menzies) in the third season of The Crown on Netflix "for a sensible and discreet royal there is another rebel and so is life, you just have to accept it".

We will see what fate will reserve for Meghan Markle (that of Kate Middleton instead it will be completely different!) and to his prince and if the choice they made to give up their role to live a more peaceful life was wise.

