Was it really the fire that caused Todoroki's scar? The answer will surprise you

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

Fans of My Hero Academia they know the past of very well Shoto Todoroki, the aspiring hero of class 1-A. However, one question could have blown the mind of the most attentive fans: how is it possible that the heat, one of the two central elements of Todoroki's quirk, caused him a permanent injury to the face?

In chapters 38, 39 and 40 of the manga, in which the semifinal of the Sports Festival between Izuku Midoriya and Shoto Todoroki is staged, the origin of the scar is shown through a flashback, which apparently was caused by the boy's mother . Rei Todoroki in fact, in the throes of a nervous breakdown, he hit his son with boiling water injuring him at the level of his left eye.

Shoto's Quirk, "Half Ice Half Fire", actually allows him to inflame the left side of the faceSo some fans began to wonder over time how heat could have caused him such an injury. Unbeknownst to many viewers of the anime, however, Kohei Horikoshi actually gave an answer in a manga table.

As you can see at the bottom in fact, in a cartoon it was shown that Rei herself, after realizing the terrible gesture, tried in a moment of panic to heal her son using its ice powers. Obviously applying ice on a burned surface is harmful to the skin, which is why Shoto's face was scarred.

And what do you think of it? Did you know this curiosity? Let us know with a comment! In case you haven't done it yet, don't miss the opportunity to take a look at our in-depth analysis of chapter 258 of My Hero Academia and the splendid sketch made by Horikoshi to remember Kobe Bryant.