Was it really a good idea?

If you have not yet finished watching the second season of The Umbrella Academy you should take a step back (or better, a click on the appropriate button). If, on the other hand, you have already seen it, or if the spoilers just don't bother you, go ahead.

The last two episodes of the second season of The Umbrella Academy have shown us how the Hargreeves have finally managed to avoid the end of the world (double too!), at the cost of great personal sacrifices.

Allison (Emmy Raver-Lampman) had to say goodbye to her husband, Raymond Chestnut, just as Vanya (Ellen Page) and Diego (David Castañeda) had to say to Sissy, Harlan and Lila.

Luther (Tom Hopper) had to put a stone on top of the idea of ​​getting back into Ruby's graces, and Klaus (Robert Sheehan) was unable to stop Dave from enlisting.

But the biggest sacrifice was Ben's (Justin Min), who to save Vanya (and the rest of the world) has definitively left his earthly existence behind, ascending towards the light, a direction that he should have been taking for some time, at the cost, however, of the possibility of staying with their brothers.

Thus ends the story of Number 6. Or at least, so you could think … Until the last minutes of the season finale.

Here the Hargreeves, who finally returned in 2019, are in fact facing a nice change: Mr. Hargreeves is alive (Colm Feore), and not only him … Ben is also, and he would seem to be the leader of the so-called Sparrow Academy!

What will all this mean? And what will become of the Hargreeves Brothers?

The answer, of course, can only be given by the third season of The Umbrella Academy, but in the meantime, what do you think? Did you enjoy this second season? And do you think it was a good idea to bring Ben back this way?

