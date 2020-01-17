Was it intentional? Laura G answers about famous zape to Martha Guzmán

Share it:

After quite some time, Laura G decided to talk about the famous zape she gave Martha Guzmán and that was captured during a live broadcast of First news.

At present, Laura She is one of the most important conductors of Mexican television and collaborates as a presenter of Come the Joy, where he talked about the incident.

In the section In his battlesconfessed that They never got along since when he entered the news they ran to people very close to Martha.

When I entered the news was not the favorite person, that position was great friends of her as Joanna Vegabiestro, Alma Saint Martin, then they took the place to Alma to enter us. We never got along, I had a hard time writing and they were in the forum and this is happening nowhere. ”

However, clarified that the famous zape was an accidentl and that she just wanted to hug her, that's why she was surprised when she was called by Human Resources for a lawsuit.

From that moment an attack of dimes and diretes began, until News Televisa les announced that both had to leave, since they were not allowed that type of scandals.

I hug her, unintentionally hit her, I give her the famous zape and until there it was, three weeks later they tell me that there is a demand in human resources (…) Then an attack of dimes and media leaders began until they decided we had to go out. I remember very well when they told us ‘they have to leave because it is a news program, there can be no such scandals”.

