Was he wrong in the Anthem? Yuri memes arise for singing in América vs Monterrey

Yuri She was in charge of singing the Mexican national anthem to open the Final of America against him Monterrey, which was played at the Estadio Azteca, and the memes did not wait.

Although the singer did not make any mistakes, social media users did not miss the opportunity to have fun with the event and turned it into a trend of Twitter.

However, there were some complaints, as several fans say that Yuri took forever to sing the Anthem, although they were the minority because we all celebrated that he knows it and that he has a powerful voice.

Nor did those who wanted to seize the moment, so that the singer gave a mini-concert and sang The Damned Spring or The blackout; or those who already wanted to hire her for her birthday.

Obviously the triumph of Yuri at the Azteca Stadium he was also guessed by The Simpson.

But those who reacted the most were those young women with a lady's soul, who were delighted with the presentation of Yuri.

A few seconds ago I proved that my brother and I are some pinches ñeros. Yuri begins to sing the national anthem before the final and we both go out in unison with a "Oh my Yuri!" pic.twitter.com/CQdg4TvbHx – Dwayne Elizondo Mountain Dew Herbert Camacho (@MaxHdzR) December 30, 2019

