Was he going to San Juditas? Jennifer Lopez is eaten alive by her dress (PHOTOS)

January 23, 2020
2020 is the year of Jennifer Lopez and, in just five days, he managed to make another dress viral: this time in the Red carpet of the 2020 Golden Globes. However, not everyone loved her outfit and filled it with memes.

And is that the New Yorker, who was nominated for Best Supporting Actress for the film Wall Street scammers (Hustlers) but lost to Laura Dern by Story of a marriage (Marriage Story), arrived at the event with an extravagant dress with an XL-giant bun with golden and green colors. Always imposing trend.

Although many made fun of J.Lo's outfit, who this year will give the Super Bowl halftime show alongside Shakira, no one can deny that it is iconic. And it is not for less, because the dress of the actress was designed by Valentino. Therefore, as he did with that green Versace outfit, this look It was meant to give what to talk about.

Here we leave you the memes that users dedicated to dress from Jennifer Lopez in the Red carpet of the 2020 Golden Globes. They even compared it to San Juditas Tadeo!

