Warwick Davis Wants To Join Willow, The New Disney Series +

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

Just before Christmas Eve it was confirmed that Jonathan Kasdan He had finished the script of the pilot episode of the series on 'Willow' which is held by Disney +. Yes, dear nostalgic, it is in process to revive the magical world that arrived thirty years ago starring Warwick Davis

At the time it was rumored that the director of the film, Ron Howard, I was involved in this series with Kasdan. Now Warwick Davis has wanted to provide some more information about this nostalgic project and has made public what he would love to be part of (if he has not already done so). It has been in an interview with Inverse where Davis has explained where the project is going, which still has no definitive green light from Disney, but around which there is much enthusiasm:

"The Internet has advanced a bit," Davis has begun. "There is a lot of work in development to solve what this could potentially be, but there is no definitive green light. LThe right people have joined. There is a lot of enthusiasm and a lot of good will. There is a lot of enthusiasm and a lot of goodwill in the right people and also in the fans. I think that is really the most moving, the enthusiasm of people around the world. I think there is a clear possibility that this is going to be something that becomes a reality. Definitely".

In fact, Davis himself is very excited about the potential series, looking forward to joining the project:

"I would love to do this. When I made the movie I was 17 years old, and it was a steep learning curve to interpret the character. Ron Howard was an integral part of my ability to do so. Now I feel that, as an actor, I have learned a lot over the years. AND playing the older character would be fascinating. I mean he's older, he's wiser. Have you learned to become a sorcerer? Have you mastered the 'what's happening in the world of Willow'? If we get to do this, there will be a wonderful story to tell, I'm sure. And I will really enjoy the opportunity".

From his words it follows that we are going to see a sequel series that shows us a continuation at the end of 'Willow'. At the beginning of January it was confirmed that the series began its production, where we will return to that stage once again, but this time for the small screen and focusing on the adult character of Elora Danan. Who was Elora? It was the young woman who, according to a prophecy, was destined to bring down the evil Queen Bavmorda. This girl was whom Willow protected throughout the tape. We will continue to inform.