Technology

Warriors Orochi 4 and Darksiders Genesis among the games of the week on Nintendo Switch

February 11, 2020
Add Comment
Garry
2 Min Read
Share it:

Not every Monday comes to harm, paraphrasing a famous saying. Here, therefore, that the new week that begins today means not only six more days of work, but also many games coming out on Nintendo Switch. Let's see together the most significant releases on the console of the Kyoto house.

Needless to go around, the most important names are certainly those of Warriors Orochi 4 Ultimate, the new edition of the action series of Koei Tecmo which also comes up Switch, and especially Darksiders Genesis, another of the most anticipated titles by fans for the debut on the hybrid console of Nintendo. Both will be available starting from February 14th, and to learn more you can read both our review of Warriors Orochi 4, and our review of Darksiders Genesis.

Then there is the usual amount of more or less interesting indie titles, which we are going to list in the list below:

READ:  A mod of Pokémon Sword and Shield introduces Ball Guy Dynamax and is very disturbing

Tuesday 11 February:

Thursday 13 February:

  • Space Hunter: The Lost Levels
  • Super Loop Drive
  • Rise of Insanity
  • Quarters, Please! Vol. 2
  • Florence

Friday 14 February:

  • Railway Empire – Nintendo Switch Edition
  • Kitty Maestro
  • Darksiders Genesis
  • Underhero
  • Speedway Racing
  • Darksiders Genesis

Are you expecting any particular title from this list?

Share it:

Get in Touch!

To get in touch with Asap Land, please write to [email protected]. We will try our best to respond quickly. However, expect around 24 hours to get a response.