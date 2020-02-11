Warriors Orochi 4 and Darksiders Genesis among the games of the week on Nintendo Switch

Share it:

Not every Monday comes to harm, paraphrasing a famous saying. Here, therefore, that the new week that begins today means not only six more days of work, but also many games coming out on Nintendo Switch. Let's see together the most significant releases on the console of the Kyoto house.

Needless to go around, the most important names are certainly those of Warriors Orochi 4 Ultimate, the new edition of the action series of Koei Tecmo which also comes up Switch, and especially Darksiders Genesis, another of the most anticipated titles by fans for the debut on the hybrid console of Nintendo. Both will be available starting from February 14th, and to learn more you can read both our review of Warriors Orochi 4, and our review of Darksiders Genesis.

Then there is the usual amount of more or less interesting indie titles, which we are going to list in the list below:

Tuesday 11 February:

Thursday 13 February:

Space Hunter: The Lost Levels

Super Loop Drive

Rise of Insanity

Quarters, Please! Vol. 2

Florence

Friday 14 February:

Railway Empire – Nintendo Switch Edition

Kitty Maestro

Darksiders Genesis

Underhero

Speedway Racing

Are you expecting any particular title from this list?