Warner Premieres Movies for this Easter at Home

Warner Bros.
We will have to hold on a little longer without stepping on a movie theater but, luckily, the movies will still be there. Always.
In Warner Bros. Spain They have decided to tackle the problem by making available to us four of the biggest releases of the year on digital platforms, a quicker and more relevant way than ever to enjoy some of the company's recent fundamental titles.
They will all be available at Apple TV app, Google play, Rakuten TV, Play Station Store, Microsoft, Movistar +, Orange Y Vodafone TV.
We review those four proposals, which one do you want the most? Which one did you like the most?
Advertising – Read on below
'Richard Jewell' (Clint Eastwood, 2019)
For those who understand the search for truth as a fight against it.
Synopsis: “There is a bomb in Centennial Park. You have thirty minutes. " Richard Jewell is the security guard who reports finding the device of the terrorist attack that took place at the 1996 Atlanta Olympics; his report makes him a hero since his quick reaction saves many lives. But in a matter of days, the aspiring police officer becomes the FBI's number one suspect. Vilified by the press and people alike, his life is shattered. Jewell contacts independent attorney Watson Bryant and confesses that he is absolutely innocent. But Bryant discovers how difficult it is to fight the power of the FBI, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) and the APD (Atlanta Police Department) to clear his client's name. Also, you should prevent Richard from trusting people who are trying to destroy him.
Frame Review: An enduring and polyhedral work, narrated with a firm classic pulse, capable of extirpating the uncomfortable truth of each gesture and each phrase of beings who are, above all, daily survivors of a tentacular reality, but at the same time endowed with a rare nobility that shudders. And how. By Pablo Vazquez.
Frame Note: ****
'Malasaña 32' (Albert Pintó, 2020)
For nightmare mortgage sufferers.
Synopsis: Manolo and Candela settle in the Malasaña neighborhood of Madrid, along with their three children and grandfather Fermín. They leave the town behind in search of the prosperity that the capital of a country that is in the midst of transition seems to offer them. But there is something that the Olmedo family does not know: in the house they have bought, they are not alone …
Frame Review: He delivers what he promises with joyous insanity, and therefore deserves to figure in that dark street where Elm Street, Amityville, the Belasco mansion, or the Californian suburb of Poltergeist have engraved their names in putrid and bloody gold. By Pablo Vazquez.
Frame Note: ***
'Birds of Prey (and Harley Quinn's Fantastic Emancipation)' (Cathy Yan, 2020)
For those who want to enjoy true girl power in a thug show, imaginative and colorful.
Synopsis: Machiavellian fable that Harley herself tells because no one else could do it like her. When Gotham's most evil villain, Roman Sionis, and his staunch right hand, Zsasz, target a girl named Cass, they turn the city upside down. The ways of Harley, Huntress, Black Canary, and Renee Montoya collide, but this quirky foursome has no choice but to join forces to defeat Roman.
Frame Review: A self-conscious circus pop feature that has the virtue of fitting better than any film in a long time to the language of comics, using the mainstream vehicle to inoculate the seed of madness. By Beatriz Martínez.
Frame Note: ****
'Matter of Justice' (Destin Cretton, 2019)
For lovers of fair trials and noble causes.
Synopsis: It tells the story of young lawyer Bryan Stevenson (Jordan) and his historic battle for justice. After graduating from Harvard, Bryan receives very lucrative job offers. But he prefers to head to Alabama to defend people who have been wrongly convicted or lacked the resources to have adequate legal representation, and he does so with the support of local activist Eva Ansley (Larson). One of his first and most turbulent cases is that of Walter McMillian (Foxx), who in 1987 was sentenced to death for the murder of an 18-year-old girl, despite the evidence ostensibly proving his innocence. Furthermore, the only testimony against him came from a criminal who had reason to lie. In subsequent years, Bryan finds himself mired in a maze of legal and political maneuvering and open and blatant racism as he fights for Walter and others like him, despite having everything against him, including the legal system.
Frame Review: It offers moments of such eloquent transcendence and of such genuine empathy towards its main characters that it is normal to end up forgetting that the origin of the project was none other than a commission to its director-screenwriter. By Antonio Trashorras.
Frame Note: ****
Advertising – Read on below
Add Comment