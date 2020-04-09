Warner Premieres Movies for this Easter at Home

We will have to hold on a little longer without stepping on a movie theater but, luckily, the movies will still be there. Always.

In Warner Bros. Spain They have decided to tackle the problem by making available to us four of the biggest releases of the year on digital platforms, a quicker and more relevant way than ever to enjoy some of the company's recent fundamental titles.

They will all be available at Apple TV app, Google play, Rakuten TV, Play Station Store, Microsoft, Movistar +, Orange Y Vodafone TV.

We review those four proposals, which one do you want the most? Which one did you like the most?