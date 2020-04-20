Warner delays the release date of The Batman and Shazam 2, but advances The Flash

Share it:

As expected after the filming of The Batman During the past month of March, Warner Bros has decided to restructure its release schedule, including several of the DC movies like Shazam 2 and The Flash in the equation, without being all late.

The restart of the Masked Crusader, which as you know will be performed by Robert Pattinson this time, will have a delay of four months, which are estimated in the best forecasts that production would be stopped. In this way, you can forget about going to the cinema in summer, because from June 25, 2021 we went to October 1, 2021.

The movie directed by Matt Reeves is not the only one to be released later than expected. Shazam! two, which was to be released in April 2022, will now be released on November 4. By cons, not all have been negative movements and the tape The Flash, one of the most problematic of the DC Universe will now be released, if everything continues as planned, on June 3, 2022, a month earlier than expected.

To these 3 tapes that we are talking about today we should add more on the horizon of DC fans. The first one is Wonder Woman 1984, which was the first to be delayed from June 5, 2020 to August 14, 2020. The following will be The Suicide Squad, which James Gunn said should have no problem releasing on August 6, 2021 after filming had ended just before quarantine. Also, Black Adam and Aquaman 2 keep their planned Christmas dates of December 22, 2021 and December 16, 2022 respectively.

