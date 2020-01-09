Entertainment

Warner Bros. will use an AI to determine what movies they should make

January 9, 2020
Lisa Durant
The proof that we are closer to cyberpunk every day is that Warner Bros. He has just sasaplanded an agreement to use Cinelytic's artificial intelligence technology to be able to analyze massive amounts of data that determine whether future films will be profitable.

The new AI will help analyze data, but won't replace human gut instinct.

We do not believe that it is necessary to clarify that several filmmakers have already been opposed to a program deciding whether their projects are viable based on figures and not on the knowledge of experts in the medium who can also assess the artistic value of their projects.

Even so, Warner Bros. clarifies that they have no plans to replace their workers and that this tool will only help determine more precisely if a project is economically viable.

"Artificial intelligence can be scary, but currently no AI can make creative decisions. What is good is to analyze numbers and large packets of data to show patterns that are not visible to humans. But for creative decisions you will still need experience and instinct".

