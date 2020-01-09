Entertainment

         Warner Bros will manage the creation and distribution of your projects through artificial intelligence

January 9, 2020
Maria Rivera
2 Min Read
In another movement to continue moving towards the end of cinema made with heart and that is not a simple product of fast, forgettable and expendable consumption, Warner Bros has reached an agreement with Cinelytic to manage the distribution of his films and calculate in a matter of seconds the economic options and valuations of the stars through artificial intelligence.

The end of "human" cinema

Under the new agreement, Warner will take advantage of comprehensive system data and predictive analysis to guide decision making at the project approval stage. The integrated online platform can assess the value of a star in any territory and how much is expected to make a movie in cinemas and other domestic media.

Founded four years ago by Tobias Queisser, Cinelytic has been creating and testing the platform for three years. The company has also worked for Ingenious Media (‘Wind River’) and Productivity Media (In Sin). STX, which suffered a series of failures in 2019, including ‘Playmobil: The Movie’ and ‘UglyDolls: Extraordinarily Ugly’, became a Cinelytic customer last September.


The greatest successes and failures of cinema in 2019: Disney remains unrivaled and breaks box office records again

While the platform will not necessarily predict what the next surprise of a billion will be, such as the successful 'Joker', it will reduce the amount of time executives spend on repetitive tasks and, on the other hand, will offer better parameters at the time of collections, marketing and distribution decisions, including release dates: "The system can calculate in seconds what used to take days to evaluate for a person when it comes to the overall evaluation of a movie or the value of a star, "says Queisser.

"Artificial intelligence sounds scary, but right now, an AI cannot make creative decisions," says Queisser. "What is good is to be able to calculate numbers and break down large data sets to show patterns that would not be visible in man's eyes. , but for creative decision making, experience and instinct are still needed".

