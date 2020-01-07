General News

 Warner Bros. will adapt the comic book The New World by Image Comics

January 7, 2020
Maria Rivera
2 Min Read
Comic book image The New World

The Warner Bros. Pictures studio embarks on a new comic adaptation by commissioning a screenplay of “The New World”, the futuristic comics by Ales Kot and Tradd Moore that Image Comics started publishing last year. The writer Jeremy O. Harris, known for the work of Broadway Slave Play and who co-wrote the next film "Zola", has been hired to write this adaptation.

The film will be produced by Warner Bros. and the external company Populace, following an agreement that both companies have to work on different film and television projects.

The comics present a dystopia where the United States is divided into three: the United States of the East, the Federation of Federations and New California. The situation is such that the South Wall is now responsible for preventing Americans from leaving the country and going to Mexico.

One of the protagonists of the comic is a reality tv / reality TV police officer who is responsible for arresting criminals, and it is the public who decides whether the criminal is executed or if he is allowed to live. Everything changes when this policeman falls for a hacker anarchist vegetarian boy at a party and they both run away.

Via information | Deadline

