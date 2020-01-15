 Warner Bros. TV ordered the Crisis on Infinite Earths cameo

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

Yesterday ended “Crisis on Infinite Earths” with a double episode that left us with many novelties, but without a doubt one of the highlights of the night was when there was a special cameo at the event, which for the moment we will treat with care.

Given the impact of this appearance, the producer Marc Guggenheim He has talked with Variety to explain the circumstances in which Warner Bros. approved the appearance of that character, which until now had been banned.

Of course, we warn of huge SPOILERS:

SPOILERS NOTICE

……………………………………………………… ..

……………………………

………

Thus, in the penultimate chapter of the event occurs a cross between the Flash of Ezra Miller (which until now we had only seen in the cinema) and that of Grant Gustin, protagonist of the series of The CW. According to Guggenheim, it was Warner Bros. herself who requested the inclusion of the character in the event:

We were finishing the series of "Arrow" and finalizing the entire crossover. We were in post-production with some episodes ready or case. I receive a call from Peter Roth (president of Warner Bros. television) telling me ‘I know you're finishing but… can you put Ezra in the crossover?’. I said yes and he asked me ‘But you said you are finishing …’ and me ‘Yes, I know, but if you're telling me that Ezra Miller may be at the crossroads, I can make it happen’. I called Eric Wallace, showrunner of "The Flash" and he called Grant Gustin, because he was sure we didn't want to do it unless he was 100% willing to do it, and he was.

The producer is grateful that no one noticed the presence of the actor in Vancouver and the filming of the scene, so that it was not even possible to smell, not even other castmates, something complicated in the current times.

As for what awaits Miller Guggenheim's Flash, he says that this is a question for Warner Bros. but he says that “They have a wonderful vision of their Flash and the DC universe. You must talk to Jim Lee for it. ”.

With the recent information that is emerging on the individual flash tape of Ezra Miller, it is surprising that from Warner Bros. (although it is the television facet) they ask for the incorporation of the character in a television crossing, something that until now was expressly vetoed. This may indicate that they are pulling forward with the character and his future in the cinema.

Via information | Variety