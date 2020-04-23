General News

 Warner Bros. reaffirms to release Wonder Woman 1984 in theaters

April 23, 2020
Maria Rivera
2 Min Read
Picture of Wonder Woman 1984 (2020)

Although the dubious reliability of certain claims was already known from the outset, in the early stages of this global pandemic that the entire planet is suffering, the possibility was raised that Warner Bros. would release certain releases this year, such as Wonder Woman 1984, in streaming instead of on the big screen. As we say, those rumors were quickly denied but now we have the official confirmation by the studio ensuring that the big premieres will reach the cinemas.

This is what Warner Bros. CEO Ann Sarnoff has commented to The Hollywood Reporter, referring to the great titles they currently have, including Patty Jenkins' film and "Tenet", the new production by Christopher Nolan.

We are committed, and we are excited, to release "Tenet" in theaters this summer or whenever the theaters reopen. We continue to support the cinematographic experience and our cinema chains that accompany us on this path, and we feel confident that our main titles, where they are located "Tenet" and Wonder Woman 1984, they are the kind of movie that people long to see on their way back to theaters.

The current situation with the coronavirus has forced the studio, however, to release some films directly in digital format, such as the case of "Scoob!". In fact, John Stankey, who was CEO of WarnerMedia and who, after occupying this position, Jason Kilar, has risen one more rank in the Warner group's management, did acknowledge that they are rethinking their "film model", because He also knows that in the current circumstance, the viewer himself has different expectations. As we said yesterday on Twitter, this comes in a scenario in which Netflix has had a spectacular growth, above the expected, in the number of subscribers.

For now, Wonder Woman 1984 It has a release date for August 14, which has recently moved, and we will have to wait to see how the situation evolves to see if the studio does not decide to delay this second installment of the Amazon still further.

Via information | The Hollywood Reporter



