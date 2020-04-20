 Warner Bros. delays the releases of The Batman, The Flash and Shazam! two

Share it:

Warner Bro.s updates its superhero release dates, making some moves directly to the movies slated for 2021 onwards, specifically "The Batman," The Flash "and" Shazam! two".

The movie "The Batman" Matt Reeves is delayed four months and will premiere on October 1, 2021. The film was originally scheduled to be released on June 25, 2021. It earns a little over two months to be able to work even more on the film, as we remember the director Matt Reeves has confirmed that when I caught the pandemic in the middle of filming, they only have recorded a quarter of the entire shoot.

Curiously, the release date of "The Flash", starring Ezra Miller, at June 3, 2022. previously marked for July 1, 2022. This is the movement that most

Finally, the second from Shazam!, the November 4, 2022, when it was previously set for April 1, 2022.

At the moment, the other releases remain, that is, "Wonder Woman 1984" (August 14, 2020), "The Suicide Squad" (August 6, 2021) and Black Adam (December 22, 2021) and "Aquaman 2" (December 16, 2022).

New calendar

Wonder Woman 1984: August 14, 2020

The Suicide Squad: August 6, 2021

The Batman: October 1, 2021

Black Adam: December 22, 2021

The Flash: June 3, 2022

Shazam 2: November 4, 2022

Aquaman 2: December 16, 2022

Previous calendar

Wonder Woman 1984: August 14, 2020

The Batman: June 25, 2021

The Suicide Squad: August 6, 2021

Black Adam: December 22, 2021

Shazam 2: April 1, 2022

The Flash: July 1, 2022

Aquaman 2: December 16, 2022

