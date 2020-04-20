Warner Bros delays several movies due to coronavirus

Share it:

Warner Bros. is delaying a batch of theatrical releases including "The Batman" and "The Sopranos" prequel "The Many Saints of Newark".

The studio says Monday that the movie "The Sopranos" will run from September 2020 to its premiere in March 2021, while "The Batman," starring Robert Pattinson, will be delayed four months until October 2021.

Many studios have shuffled release dates due to closed productions and the closing of movie theaters to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

This year he also lost Will Smith's drama "King Richard," which moved a year ago to November 2021, and a biographical drama about Black Panthers activist Fred Hampton scheduled for August, which now has no release date.

Baz Luhrmann's Elz movie, which has not yet been titled, that Tom Hanks was filming in Australia when he and Rita Wilson tested positive for COVID-19 was delayed a month until November 2021.

However, the studio has not completely abandoned Summer 2020. Warner Bros. still has Christopher Nolan's "Tenet" dated for July 17 and "Wonder Woman 1984," which was delayed since June, for a theatrical release on August 14.

And one movie even came up on the calendar: DC's superhero movie "The Flash" is now expected in June 2022 instead of July.

