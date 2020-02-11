 Warner Bros. confirms and justifies the change of title to Harley Quinn: Birds of Prey

Share it:

This morning we woke up to the news that Warner Bros had opted for a new commercial approach for his film adaptation of Birds of Prey, changing the title of it. This one passed the long title "Birds of Prey (and the fantastic emancipation of Harley Quinn)" to simply be called "Harley Quinn: Birds of Prey". This revelation came to us through the different applications of some American movie networks that were already beginning to show the new title on their billboard.

After breaking the news, the study now confirms the official change and justifies the reasons that led to that change. As we explained this morning, everything is due to a way to send a more direct and faster message to the viewer. A study representative explains that it is part of a “Expansion of the search for ticket websites”, making it easy for people to find the movie. They also add that adding the name of Harley Quinn at the beginning also gives the public a better understanding of what the movie is about.

The truth is that having the name of Harley Quinn, as we know the great protagonist of the film, in first position in the title much less confuse those who were looking for the film and ran into a Birds of Prey (or Birds of Prey) ), name not so well known to the general public. It does not seem at the moment that this is going to be an especially impressive measure for the box office of this second weekend but possibly in a couple of days we know if this strategy has some kind of positive impact on the sale of tickets for the weekend.

The second week is very indicative crucial to know how the last premiere of DC will continue in its evolution in the comma billboard to know if it closes as one of the least blockbuster DC movies in history, as some dare to predict.

The title continues without news in Spanish film chains such as Cine Unión Ciudad, Cinesa, Cinesur or Yelmo.

We row with the batch of conceptual arts that the artist Kyle brown Aaron Sims Creativa has shared with different alternative designs – in some cases with very subtle differences – of the Black Mask mask for the film.

