 Warner Bros. changes the title of Birds of Prey to Harley Quinn: Birds of Prey

The low box office data with which the film has been released "Birds of Prey (and the fantastic emancipation of Harley Quinn)" They have been a surprise to many, especially with the extraordinary reviews that he seemed to be receiving in recent days. There is even someone who predicts that we could be talking about a box office lower than the one he had “Green Lantern” almost a decade ago, with the notable difference that this new DC movie has a much lower budget.

The portal Variety He has dedicated an article to analyze why this debacle at the box office level when there seems to be no clear justification. One of the main points they attack is the long movie title, which we remember arose in a natural way as Margot Robbie explained at the time. The analysis they give from Variety is that this title assumes too much that “the general public is familiar with the frontline characters”, and they qualify the fact of not having simply titled it "Harley Quinn" As one of the main marketing mistakes.

We do not know if it has been in reaction to articles like Variety's, but Warner Bros. has moved token. In the face of this new weekend to which they are going, and that will mark the future of the film, the studio has chosen give it a new title. In the applications and websites of American cinemas such as AMC or Regal, the film is already sold differently – although not in all, such as Fandango. The new title focuses mainly on the one who is the main protagonist of the film, moving to simply titled "Harley Quinn: Birds of Prey". At the moment in Spain, chains such as Cinesa, Yelmo or Unión Cine Ciudad, do not seem to have applied any change in the title.

The idea of ​​this change of title is to send a more direct message to the viewer. Put Harley Quinn in the foreground, leaving more than a patent that it is a movie of the former girlfriend of the Joker, a character we already know thanks “Suicide Squad”. How this change of title will work, which does not seem to be a big change, we will see this weekend.

Returning to the analysis of figures, it has sounded that its production budget would be 84.5 million, although in the Variety article other numbers are given. According to them, the production of "Birds of prey" It cost 82 million dollars, although executives of other studies estimate that this figure is close to 100 million dollars (due to the elaborate sets and the CGI), and they estimate that the film needs to raise about 100 million dollars nationwide and 300 million dollars worldwide to talk about a profitable movie. Sources close to production say that the figure that would mark the breakeven point is closer to 250 million dollars.

Via information | Variety | Twitter Stitch Kingdom