Warner Bros. and Avalanche Software will announce an AAA very soon

This is not an official announcement by Warner Bros., but we can treat the information as something official. The reason is simpler than it seems: Avalanche Software has revealed it, but indirectly and through a job offer.

In it, the company offers jobs for an AAA game that, he says,"will be announced very soon". In any case, the job offer does not reveal too many clues about the possible nature of the game in question. Is it the rumored title of Harry Potter?

In any case, it is mentioned that this new game is being developed through Unreal Engine 4. In addition, from Avalanche Software they look for lighting experts so that they can recreate realistic lighting environments, looking for an artistic approach with the focus on beauty.

That is, without a doubt, the only obvious clue that could relate the project to the adaptation of Harry Potter that was already discussed in the past. In addition, it is very unlikely that Avalanche is taking care of the Batman game that has been talked about so much in the past (in that case, the one in charge would be WB Montreal).

Anyway, in the case of a completely new game, the possibilities are multiple. Not surprisingly, Avalanche itself mentions some of the licenses that they currently have. Perhaps, with the intention that fans of these who can occupy the position feel attracted.

Licenses that include not only HBO rights and Warner Bros., but also other brands such as DC Entertainment, Adult Swim, and even Cartoon Network. Wouldn't it be bad either a Rick and Morty game, huh? Experience in a wide variety of genres is not lacking in the study, that is clear.

Sources: Gamingbolt / WB