Warlords of Sigrdrifa, trailer and month of release for the new anime by the author of Re: Zero

A little while ago, Aniplex shared a mountain of information about Warlords of Sigrdrifa, the new original anime from Tappei Nagatsuki (Re: Zero – Starting Life in Another World) out this fall. Among the many details the name of the animation studio was revealed, the month of the anime's debut and the titles of the two themes.

First of all, it has been confirmed that the story will follow the adventures of four heroines, part of the Walküres group. This battalion was created by the god Odin to defend humanity, now on the verge of extinction after the attack by the Pillars. The battle rages mainly in the skies, which is why each of the girls is equipped with an exceptional combat aircraft.

Hirotaka Tokuda (Record of Grancrest War, Sword Art Online: Alicization) directs the anime at A-1 Pictures (Sword Art Online: Alicization, Kaguya-sama: Love is War), following the Tappei Nagatsuki script. Takumi Yokota (Mitsuboshi Colors, Wave, Listen to Me!) Supervises the animations, based on the character design of Takuya Fujima (Magical Girl Lyrical Nanoha ViVid). Shigeo Komori (From the New World, High School Fleet) e Hajime Hyakkoku (Saekano: How to Raise a Boring Girlfriend, New Game!) Make up the music.

The Japanese musician born in 1995 Akari Nanawo wrote and interpreted the opening Higher's High, while the collective rock Spira Spica he composed the ending theme Sayonara Namida. Production is now in its last stages, e the anime will debut in October 2020.

And what do you think of it? Curious? Let us know by leaving a comment in the box below! Meanwhile, we remind you that Re: Zero 2, the new season of Nagatsuki's masterpiece, is currently aired on Crunchyroll.