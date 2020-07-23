Entertainment

Warlords of Sigrdrifa, trailer and month of release for the new anime by the author of Re: Zero

July 23, 2020
Add Comment
Maria Rivera
2 Min Read
Share it:

A little while ago, Aniplex shared a mountain of information about Warlords of Sigrdrifa, the new original anime from Tappei Nagatsuki (Re: Zero – Starting Life in Another World) out this fall. Among the many details the name of the animation studio was revealed, the month of the anime's debut and the titles of the two themes.

First of all, it has been confirmed that the story will follow the adventures of four heroines, part of the Walküres group. This battalion was created by the god Odin to defend humanity, now on the verge of extinction after the attack by the Pillars. The battle rages mainly in the skies, which is why each of the girls is equipped with an exceptional combat aircraft.

Hirotaka Tokuda (Record of Grancrest War, Sword Art Online: Alicization) directs the anime at A-1 Pictures (Sword Art Online: Alicization, Kaguya-sama: Love is War), following the Tappei Nagatsuki script. Takumi Yokota (Mitsuboshi Colors, Wave, Listen to Me!) Supervises the animations, based on the character design of Takuya Fujima (Magical Girl Lyrical Nanoha ViVid). Shigeo Komori (From the New World, High School Fleet) e Hajime Hyakkoku (Saekano: How to Raise a Boring Girlfriend, New Game!) Make up the music.

READ:  Marvel Comics: the historical inker Joe Sinnoth leaves us at the age of 93

The Japanese musician born in 1995 Akari Nanawo wrote and interpreted the opening Higher's High, while the collective rock Spira Spica he composed the ending theme Sayonara Namida. Production is now in its last stages, e the anime will debut in October 2020.

And what do you think of it? Curious? Let us know by leaving a comment in the box below! Meanwhile, we remind you that Re: Zero 2, the new season of Nagatsuki's masterpiece, is currently aired on Crunchyroll.

Share it:

About the author

View All Posts
Avatar

Maria Rivera

Maria is the youngest team member of Asap Land. She joined as an intern as she was having a diploma in journalism. But, now as she gained experience, she is working as full-time editor and contributor on Asap Land. She loves to write news bulletins from the business world as she is quite fascinated with business.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Get in Touch!

To get in touch with Asap Land, please write to lisadurantks @ gmail.com
. We will try our best to respond quickly. However, expect around 24 hours to get a response.