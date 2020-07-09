Warhammer Chaosbane will arrive on PS5 and Xbox Series X

Share it:

Warhammer Chaosbane will be released on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X, confirmed by Eko Software during the Nacon Connect event on July 7, although the announcement did not enjoy great visibility during the French publisher's show.

"In a world ravaged by war and dominated by magic, you are the last hope for the Empire of Men against the hordes of Chaos. Play alone or with up to four players in local or online co-op, choose a hero from four character classes with unique and complementary abilities, and prepare for epic battles using some of the Old World's most powerful artifacts."

Already available from 2019 on PC, PS4 and Xbox One, Warhammer Chaosbane is preparing to debut also on the next-gen consoles of Sony and Microsoft, however it is not clear in what form. Will Eko Software publish an update for existing versions or will it launch a specific edition for PS5 and Xbox Seris X? The developers did not reveal any other details, inviting the public to stay tuned to find out more. Even the release date is shrouded in mystery, no mention of a possible launch in 2020.