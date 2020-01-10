Technology

Wargroove: Double Trouble, release date, details and trailer of the new free DLC

January 10, 2020
Add Comment
Garry
2 Min Read
Share it:

Chucklefish has finally confirmed that the new update for Wargroove is ready for publication. The DLC which is called Double Trouble will add a significant amount of content for all aspects of the game.

The new DLC Double Trouble for Wargroove introduces three new playable commanders each of which allows a different style of play: Wulfar he can use his powerful hammer to throw enemies across the map, the twins Errol and Orla instead I can evoke powerful flames or healing potions, finally the cruel commander Vesper he can summon a magical mist that makes his army immune to any attack.

The update introduces a new story which will be unveiled throughout the long campaign, to be played alone or in a cooperative. Double Trouble then presents itself with the new music composed by Phonetic Hero and with new Volcano-themed maps, as well as with two types of unpublished units: riflemen and thieves. The DLC includes new arcade missions, one new competitive mode in Quick Play online and public and private multiplayer lobbies.

READ:  Stardust Odyssey, new PS VR adventure, is available on PS4

All content offered by Double Trouble will be free. Before leaving, we remind you that Wargroove: Double Trouble will be released on February 6th on PC, Xbox One and Nintendo Switch while the PlayStation 4 version will arrive later.

Share it:

Get in Touch!

To get in touch with Asap Land, please write to [email protected]. We will try our best to respond quickly. However, expect around 24 hours to get a response.