Wargroove: Double Trouble, release date, details and trailer of the new free DLC

Chucklefish has finally confirmed that the new update for Wargroove is ready for publication. The DLC which is called Double Trouble will add a significant amount of content for all aspects of the game.

The new DLC Double Trouble for Wargroove introduces three new playable commanders each of which allows a different style of play: Wulfar he can use his powerful hammer to throw enemies across the map, the twins Errol and Orla instead I can evoke powerful flames or healing potions, finally the cruel commander Vesper he can summon a magical mist that makes his army immune to any attack.

The update introduces a new story which will be unveiled throughout the long campaign, to be played alone or in a cooperative. Double Trouble then presents itself with the new music composed by Phonetic Hero and with new Volcano-themed maps, as well as with two types of unpublished units: riflemen and thieves. The DLC includes new arcade missions, one new competitive mode in Quick Play online and public and private multiplayer lobbies.

All content offered by Double Trouble will be free. Before leaving, we remind you that Wargroove: Double Trouble will be released on February 6th on PC, Xbox One and Nintendo Switch while the PlayStation 4 version will arrive later.