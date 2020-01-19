Warframe: Digital Extremes reveals part of the content it will launch throughout 2020

Share it:

Digital Extremes takes stock of the news that Warframe will receive throughout 2020. They are not all, of course, but yes leave the door open so that we can take a look at the state in which they are within their development. We can expect everything: factions, new classes … in short, all kinds of additions, just as their users demanded in recent months.

The novelty that received the most attention during the last devstream was Odalisk, one of the warframes that will arrive in the next 11 months remaining. You can launch a burst of three grenades, while maintaining the attack creates a trench of energy that envelops you in a defensive bubble. On the other hand, as a second ability, he invokes a weapon in front of his position that will shoot all enemies that enter his range of action for a limited time. The damage he does increases as he reaches more different adversaries.

In general terms, the feeling that Odalisk conveys is to be before a character focused on support, to relegate its position in the vanguard to facilitate the action of the group. This idea makes sense with his last two skills. With the third, he distributes "health orbs, ammunition and energy balloons", while his fourth and last active allows him to set his status for a few seconds. During its activation, you can spend ammo, health and energy as you wish. At the end of it it will return to its initial state as if nothing had happened. Your passive allows you to get 100% extra energy.

But there is life beyond Odalisk. In the coming months we can expect "new factions" available for Railjack expansion. The chosen ones are the Corpus, who will see their operational capacity increased with the new ships they will receive. Work is also being done on an expansion of infested forces. So far, we thought of the infested as twisted forms of other factions. However, Digital Extremes is in the search to find its “pure form”, which you can see in the images that accompany the original source (at the bottom of the news).

As for modifications to the core of the game, it is expected that there will be changes in the RNG (look for a specific drop), new ways to reward the collection of Thrall and the elimination of the "forced failure system", a learning curve that forced you to die to learn how to progress.

