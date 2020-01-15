Warface on PS5 and Xbox Series X: the authors discuss nextgen and CryEngine graphics

Share it:

During an interview granted to the editorial staff of GamingBolt, Ivan Pabiarzhyn of My.Games illustrated the efforts made by the authors of Warface to donate to the title a nextgen graphic on PS5 and Xbox Series X.

With the revelation of the Xbox Series X design already happened during i Game Awards of late 2019 and the probable presentation of PlayStation 5 in February, Pabiarzhyn goes off balance and claims that "We have already started communicating with the platform manufacturers about the new hardware, but for obvious reasons I can't make any official announcements at the moment. The engine that runs Warface, the CryEngine, has been heavily modified by our team to be able to work without problems on a wide range of systems. If you download and start the game on a low-end PC, for example, you will be surprised at how it will work ".

While not confirming the development of the nextgen version of Warface, the head of the My.com shooter franchise finally adds that "with this in mind, we are carefully examining all that the new generation consoles will offer us, especially in terms of increased performance and graphic fidelity".

In another interview granted to the GB editorial staff in mid-November, the My.Games team talked about Xbox Series X and PlayStation 5 and how their next-gen CPU will revolutionize FPS, not only from a purely point of view graphic but also in the realistic and simulative management of the sound and audio effects ingame.