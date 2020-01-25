Warcraft III Reforged: the export season begins, with the DreamHack Open

Share it:

Warcraft III Reforged, announced with great fanfare during the BlizzCon 2018 and awaited by millions of loyal fans around the world (by the way, Blizzard, when will Warcraft IV?), is finally about to debut. The exit, moved from late December to late January, is indeed upon us.

Despite the fact that the title is not yet available, the announcements relating to the next Esports appointments are promising, which promise to give new lifeblood to the competitive Warcraft scene, dormant since time immemorial (only in the West, however, because in China the tournaments – obviously played with the original version – they are very frequent).

The news is a short while ago: at the end of February, atAnaheim Convention Center, the DreamHack will host the first esports event of the competitive season of Warcraft III Reforged.

As we know, a few weeks ago DreamHack and ESL entered into a partnership that aims to support the official events of Starcraft II and Warcraft III through the circuit ESL Pro Tour, of which the DreamHack is part.

From 21 to 23 Februarytherefore the first will be held Warcraft DreamHack Open, tournament that opens the “Road to WC3 Championship 2020"And that will give away an overall prize pool of $ 25,000, of which 7,500 will go to the winner of the three competitive days.

Not only that: the same winner will automatically earn the direct pass for the WC3 Championship 2020.