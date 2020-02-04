Warcraft 3 Reforged: the review bombing on Metacritic starts after the launch problems

Share it:

The controversy that arose with Blizzard over the failure to refund Warcraft 3 Reforged and the numerous problems that are plaguing the launch of the current-gen reissue of the iconic real-time strategy seem to be the basis of the latest wave of review bombing reported on Metacritic.

At the time of writing, Warcraft 3 Reforged "boasts" the lowest grade point average among the user reviews recorded on Metacritic: following the wave of negative votes passed by users of the well-known online aggregator of reviews from the trade press and enthusiasts, the latest Blizzard RTS presents a double average rating of 63 out of 100 for professional reviews 0.5 out of 10 for user reviews.

To determine this disparity of judgments are the over 17,000 portal visitors who flocked to the site to express their disappointment towards the authors of Blizzard and their strategy with a zero mark out of ten. Moreover, many have left a caustic comment defining Warcraft 3 Reforged as a simple high definition reskin that does not keep the initial promises of its authors and does not offer any content addition to the original formula.

Blizzard's RTS remastered, however, is not the first game to run into this kind of "phenomenon": in recent months, in fact, the bombing reviews of Death Stranding, Astral Chain and Pokemon Spada have aroused interest. Shield, with "social attacks" caused by exclusive nature of the video games in question, as well as the promises disregarded by the developers and many other more or less justified excuses.