Warcraft 3 Reforged: Player-created content also belongs to Blizzard

Blizzard has updated its terms and conditions of service, inserting a clause that makes the company the owner of the rights also of all the possible creations of the in-game users. Warcraft 3: Reforged in fact, as well as the original game, it provides a world editor.

Players can therefore create different personalized creations and share them with the community, but now the content they create will remain the property of Blizzard. In short, the company has ensured that it has any content generated by the editor.

So also games created thanks to Warcraft 3: Reforged they cannot be taken elsewhere, and even if this is done, Blizzard would have the power to request its cancellation. According to the policy in fact, "A Custom Game may not be sold, licensed or rented from any party outside of Blizzard."

There policy it also indicates that the creators do not always have any property as far as custom games are concerned, and that they cannot create works that infringe copyright third party, registered trademarks, patents or any other intellectual property right.

Some of these restrictions are actually fairly standard, while others are quite specific, so it seems like that Blizzard want to avoid that from their title another one may arise, which may prove more successful.

In the meantime, players are asking for a refund for Warcraft 3 Reforged, due to several problems the game experienced at launch. In short, not an idyllic situation for the company. To learn more about the title, take a look at our preview of Warcraft 3 Reforged.