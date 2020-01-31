Technology

Warcraft 3 Reforged: patch 1.32 with prologue missions and improvements to the technical sector

January 31, 2020
Add Comment
Garry
1 Min Read
Share it:

After the community complaints and the downgrade charges for Warcraft 3 Reforged, Blizzard released the patch 1.32 which introduces interesting innovations including improvements to the technical sector and on the content front.

The patch doesn't just fix various bugs, it also restores the three prologue missions of Warcraft III Demo (Riders on the Storm, The Fires Down Below and Countdown to Extinction) as well as recalibrating the general difficulty, improving the auto-rescue system and generally updating the graphic assets of the campaign.

Also added the support for various languages including Spanish, Portuguese, Chinese (traditional and simplified), French, German, Italian, Korean, Polish and Russian. Finally, some options have been added to the menus and interface, allowing you to switch from "classic" retro-style graphics to Reforged at any time.

Blizzard has promised the arrival of further updates in the next few days, the Warcraft 3 Reforged patch 1.32 is already available for download from Battle.net and we strongly recommend that you download it. There re-release of Warcraft 3 was published on PC at the beginning of the week, welcomed positively but with some criticism due precisely to a technical sector not up to expectations and the presence of bugs and glitches.

READ:  The Final Fantasy 7 Remake demo leak contains clues about the PC version

Share it:

Get in Touch!

To get in touch with Asap Land, please write to [email protected]. We will try our best to respond quickly. However, expect around 24 hours to get a response.