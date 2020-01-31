Warcraft 3 Reforged: patch 1.32 with prologue missions and improvements to the technical sector

Share it:

After the community complaints and the downgrade charges for Warcraft 3 Reforged, Blizzard released the patch 1.32 which introduces interesting innovations including improvements to the technical sector and on the content front.

The patch doesn't just fix various bugs, it also restores the three prologue missions of Warcraft III Demo (Riders on the Storm, The Fires Down Below and Countdown to Extinction) as well as recalibrating the general difficulty, improving the auto-rescue system and generally updating the graphic assets of the campaign.

Also added the support for various languages including Spanish, Portuguese, Chinese (traditional and simplified), French, German, Italian, Korean, Polish and Russian. Finally, some options have been added to the menus and interface, allowing you to switch from "classic" retro-style graphics to Reforged at any time.

Blizzard has promised the arrival of further updates in the next few days, the Warcraft 3 Reforged patch 1.32 is already available for download from Battle.net and we strongly recommend that you download it. There re-release of Warcraft 3 was published on PC at the beginning of the week, welcomed positively but with some criticism due precisely to a technical sector not up to expectations and the presence of bugs and glitches.