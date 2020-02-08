Warcraft 3 Reforged: Makes a developer response to a fan discussed

Share it:

The problems continue for Warcraft 3: Reforged, a high definition re-edition of the famous real-time strategy by Blizzard, the software house at the center of the viewfinder.

After witnessing Warcraft 3: Reforged's review bombing on Metacritic and Blizzard's review of reimbursement policies for disappointed users, this time the controversy arose due to a response given by assistance to a game owner who is not in able to play the title because of the not particularly performing hardware in its possession.

Here is the answer from Jesterfell, of the company's Game Master Team:

"You can simply leave it there until you have a PC on which you can install and play Warcraft III: Reforged."

In short, it seems that Blizzard Entertainment and its employees are managing rather badly everything related to the phases following the launch of the RTS remastered and the diffusion on social networks of messages of this type can only worsen the situation for the creators of Diablo and Overwatch.

Pending an official response from the software house on the matter, we remind you that many people accuse Blizzard for the alleged downgrade of Warcraft 3: Remastered.