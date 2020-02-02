Warcraft 3 Reforged and downgrade: Blizzard would be denying refunds to players

Share it:

Blizzard Entertainment ended up in the eye of the hurricane following the recent release of Warcraft 3 Reforged, updated version of the classic RTS, which according to the players would not only be below expectations, but also lower than the version shown during the promotional campaign that preceded its launch.

As a result, many of the disappointed immediately proceeded to request a refund from the parent company, especially leveraging misleading advertising, as well as the bugs present. Well, judging by the testimonials available on the net, it seems that Blizzard Entertainment is denying reimbursement to many of the applicants. As if that wasn't enough, according to a report by SpielTimes, Irvine's company it would even ban people who are helping other players, for example by posting on the official forums the best procedure to get the refund approved.

A rather delicate situation, which we hope Blizzard Entertainment will manage in the best way from here on out. One of the greatest evidences of the downgrade of Warcraft 3 Reforged it can be found in a comparative video that compares the same moment of the game in a movie published before the launch and then in the final game.