War Streamer: Corinna Kopf, ex of Tfue, leaves Twitch for Facebook Gaming

The Streamer War continues. In recent months, we have given you an account of the furious fight with exclusives that is inflaming the streaming sector. Twitch's biggest personalities (CouRage, Ninja, Shroud, Disguised Toast, Ewok) have gradually freed themselves from the Amazon platform to marry elsewhere, thanks to generous checks.

Yet another blow comes once again from Facebook Gaming: YouTuber and streamer Corinna Kopf has revealed the passage on Twitter, explaining that he is "super happy" to be able to streammare exclusively on Facebook Gaming. The influencer believes the platform is developing and will help expand his career.

Kopf, for those who don't know it, is not only famous for being a streamer and an influencer. The girl is Tfue's ex-girlfriend and current wife of Logan Paul, another well-known YouTuber. Their relationship, as well as the controversial wedding, the pre-celebration scandals and the red light celebrations (obviously filmed) have been monopolizing the American digital world for months.

Either way, the exclusivity agreement comes after the streamer has been banned by Twitch for having apparently shown lingerie under a blouse. Kopf sharply criticized Twitch's ambiguous guidelines and probably this was the classic drop that made the vase overflow, leading her to prefer Facebook.