War of the Visions Final Fantasy Brave Exvius registration begins

After having triumphed in Japan, War of the Visions Final Fantasy Brave Exvius He prepares to disembark in the rest of the world. And to celebrate, Square Enix has just announced that fans around the world can already pre-register to unlock various rewards and incentives before the game is released this spring for iOS and Android devices. Ready for tactical action? Below you can see the new trailer that Square has published.

As you can see in the video itself, this new title is an independent experience inspired by the classic tactical role-playing games of Square Enix. And more specifically, set in the universe of Final Fantasy Brave Exvius. In fact, the action takes place in Ardra, a continent on the brink of war, where each nation tries to impose itself on the others.

And in that context, players will follow the story of the twin princes Mont and Sterne of the kingdom of Leonis, who have the power of visions, and Machérie, Hourne's Maiden of Steel. To move forward, we will have to fight on different battlefields, carefully plan attacks against enemy forces and invoke powerful hopes to change the turns of war.

In any case, by reaching certain goals in the pre-registration, all players will get great rewards for the game, including objects and the character of Final Fantasy XIV Online. Then we leave you with the complete list of possible rewards for the game.