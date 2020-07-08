War broke out in world tennis: the tense fight between Dominic Thiem, Nick Kyrgios and Alexander Zverev

Share it:

The strong crossing of opinions of tennis players

With the official ATP circuit stopped by the global pandemic, some elite tennis players like Novak Djokovic, Alexander Zverev or Dominic Thiem they chose to play exhibition tournaments in preparation for when the official competition resumes.

Others like Nick Kyrgios, while, they prefer to wait to develop a vaccine against COVID-19 or that the conditions to return to competition and its activities are assured.

In the midst of these positions, a public war broke out between some tennis players after the German (current number 7 in the ranking) published a video of him at a party in a crowded bar, instead of quarantining that he had promised after participating in the Adria Tour.

Kyrgios replied to Thiem

“I have seen many controversial things that have happened around the world but one of the ones that has caught my attention has been seeing Sascha Zverev partying. Again again? How can you be so selfish? How?"Kyrgios wondered.

"If you have the hard face of putting a tweet and having your representative write for you that you would spend a 14-day quarantine, and you apologize to the public for putting their health at risk, at least have the fucking shame of staying with your girlfriend even 14 days and being quarantined"He added.

After hearing these strong statements, the Austrian Dominic Thiem (number 3 in the ranking) aimed directly at the Australian: "Of course Sascha he was wrong but I don't think Kyrgios is the best person to criticize him with the amount of mistakes he has made ”.

"He said a lot of nonsense. I don't understand why he has to get involved in everything. It would be good if the first thing he did was accept his mistakes rather than criticizing the rest, "he said in an interview with the newspaper."Tiroler Tageszeitung ”.

Thiem, Zverev and Djokovic shared moments together during the Adria Tour

Nick Kyrgios, one of the most controversial players on the circuit, was not silent and He charged back, this time to leave a message for Thiem for his words.

"When you talk about mistakes, do you mean throwing rackets? To insult? Not give the maximum in some games? something that everyone does ”, he asked through a post on his Twitter account, adding: “None of you has the intellectual level to understand where I come from. All I want is for people to be responsible. "

