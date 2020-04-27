Entertainment

Wanting to Cry, I Pretend to Be a Cat will not be released on June 5th, confirmed the postponement

April 27, 2020
Maria Rivera
The Twitter profile dedicated to the highly anticipated film by Mari Okada Nakitai Watashi wa Neko wo Kaburu (Wanting to Cry, I Pretend to Be a Cat) confirmed a few moments the postponement of the film's debut in Japanese cinemas. Initially scheduled for June 5, 2020, the release was postponed due to problems related to the COVID-19 pandemic.

At the bottom you can take a look at the tweet in question, in which however the new debut date of the film has not been revealed. The film was completed by the guys from Studio Colorido (Penguin Highway, Typhoon Noruda) in the last quarter of 2019 and will likely come out when the Japanese government gives the green light to the social aggregation.

We remind you that Wanting to Cry, I Pretend to Be a Cat was written by the aforementioned Mari Okada, author of Ano Hana and Maquia, and directed by Junichi Sato (Sailor Moon, Aria the Animation, Princess Tutu) e Tomotaka Shibayama (Blue Exorcist, Le Chevalier D'Eon). The synopsis of the feature film reads as follows: "The eccentric high school student Miyo Sasaki, called Muge, lives in Tokoname in Aichi prefecture. During his school career he falls in love with classmate Kento Hinode, who does not reciprocate his feelings. After finding a mask that transforms her into a cat, however, Muge finally manages to stay close to her beloved, slowly renouncing her humanity while spending time with him".

And what do you think of it? Were you waiting for this movie? Let us know by leaving a comment in the box below! For more information, however, we refer you to our brief study on Wanting to Cry, I Pretend to Be a Cat.

