Wanting to Cry, I Pretend to Be a Cat: online the trailer of the film by the author of Ano Hana

Prepare the handkerchiefs because the new film of the talented Mari Okada, former screenwriter of Ano Hana, Maquia and Toradora, will debut on June 5 and promises to be one of the most moving romantic comedies of recent years. At the top of the article you can take a look at the new trailer, accompanied by the East A Ghost for a Flower.

The PV of Wanting to Cry, I Pretend to Be a Cat, this is the particular title of the film, shows some scenes animated by the boys of Studio Colorido. The animation studio worked on the project just before starting production of the excellent Pokémon Twilight Wings shorts, under the supervision of the directors. Junichi Sato (Sailor Moon, Aria the Animation, Princess Tutu) e Tomotaka Shibayama (Blue Exorcist, Le Chevalier D'Eon).

In case you don't know the work, you can read below the synopsis published by the official website of the feature: "The eccentric high school student Miyo Sasaki, called Muge, lives in Tokoname in Aichi prefecture. During his school career he falls in love with classmate Kento Hinode, who does not reciprocate his feelings. After finding a mask that transforms her into a cat, however, Muge finally manages to stay close to her beloved, slowly renouncing her humanity while spending time with him".

And what do you think of it? Curious? Let us know by leaving a comment in the box below! For more information on the anime instead, we recommend that you take a look at the first trailer of Wanting to Cry, I Pretend to Be a Cat.