Want to relive the fight against Broly through Goku's eyes? An artist thinks about it

The good old man Dragon Ball, the great work of the master Akira Toriyama, he never denies himself and even after years of his debut, he remains constantly among the most popular series but, even more incredible, in the hearts and minds of fans. Look on the web to find out, to find the huge amount of fan art and other gifts.

We often show you breathtaking illustrations, and today is just that day. You will surely know Broly. You will know it even if you don't follow Dragon Ball, because he is such a legendary character that one cannot fail to know. Appeared for the first time in non-canonical form in a film about the series Z, immediately conquered the hearts of all fans for its originality and its legendary shape like Super Saiyan. It has been so appreciated that, with the series of Dragon Ball Super, it was decided to make an official film focused precisely on the figure of the Legendary Saiyan, thus making it, once and for all, canon.

Although the latest film has been widely acclaimed by audiences and critics alike, Broly's first appearance and first fight with Goku has stuck with fans. And today we want to remind you the epic nature of that clash, showing you a sublime fan art, a real joy for the eyes (and you are not exaggerating), which portrays a famous image in which Broly holds for the head a Goku badly reduced. But if you've always seen the scene from the outside, then from a third-person perspective, you'll now relive it from Goku's eyes.

The drawing, created by the Twitter artist ruto830, as you can see for yourself here at the bottom of the article, is a real work of art. A little gem of the rare ones. Looking at him, he seems to be our hero, with tired and half-closed eyes, looking at the arm that holds our head stretched out in front and in the background the satisfied and evil grin of an out of control Broly.

What do you think of the illustration, do you also think it is something fantastic? Let us know below in the comments.

