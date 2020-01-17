Want to know more about Ellie in The Last of Us 2? From Naughty Dog here is the guide to cosplay

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

The postponement of The Last of Us 2 still burns a little to fans, who will now have to wait until May 29, 2020 to get our hands on the highly anticipated title of Naughty Dog, but that doesn't mean the title still doesn't enjoy the unconditional affection of the fans.

In fact, many players have expressed their intention to make a cosplay of Ellie, for example, and here it is Naughty Dog thought to facilitate the task, spreading a sort of cosplay guide, in fact, in which the character is depicted in different images, accompanied by a new one Description, which we report below:

"In The Last of Us 2, Ellie's story continues about five years after the events of the first game. She is now 19 years old and has found stability and routine in the Jackson, Wyoming community. However, despite the elapsed time and peace rediscovered, she is still a capable and confident survivor of the disease. She prefers practicality, but her rebellious spirit is still visible through her worn shoes, jeans, oversized shirt and backpack. "

In short, there is even some little more information about the character. These days, it's up to you to settle. In the meantime, The Last of Us has been honored as a game of the decade. Waiting for the second chapter, are you thinking of replaying it?